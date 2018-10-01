Threat prompts lockdown at Hingham High School

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A phone threat to Hingham High School prompted a lockdown Monday morning, officials said.
No students were hurt and everyone in the building was deemed safe, according to the Hingham Police Department.
The lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m. and the school returned to a regular schedule.
The exact nature of the threat was not immediately clear.
No additional details were available.
