Threat prompts lockdown at Hingham High School

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A phone threat to Hingham High School prompted a lockdown Monday morning, officials said.

No students were hurt and everyone in the building was deemed safe, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m. and the school returned to a regular schedule.

The exact nature of the threat was not immediately clear.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

Update-High School lockdown has ended. School back to regular schedule. Some police units still on scene clearing soon. More info to follow. #Hingham https://t.co/RwXnjqrEPb — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) October 1, 2018

Update-High School remains in lockdown as continue to investigate a threat. Additional Officers have arrived. Students are SAFE. #Hingham https://t.co/jGUbGWIFbo — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) October 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)