Threat that closed Weston school deemed non-credible

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two unrelated threats that were determined to be non-credible led to increased security at one Weston school and an early dismissal at another.

Weston police say the two incidents at The Rivers School and Weston High School triggered a low-level threat assessment.

After the threats were determined to be non-credible, students returned to class at Weston High School.

Classes at The Rivers School were canceled for the day.

