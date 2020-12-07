‘Threat to our economy’: Walsh to outline opposition to proposed MBTA service cuts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh is slated to host a press conference Monday with community and labor leaders, outlining opposition to proposed Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority service cuts.

A package of service cuts unveiled by the MBTA on Nov. 9 includes eliminating commuter rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weeknights, ceasing running all ferries, scrapping 25 bus routes, halting subways and buses at midnight, and scaling back more transit options beginning next spring and summer.

Walsh said in a statement Monday that, “The MBTA’s proposed service cuts will impact us all, and will disproportionately hurt Greater Boston residents & workforce who depend on public transportation, including neighborhoods that are home to the highest populations of people of color and immigrants.”

“These proposed cuts are a threat to our economy, our regional climate and housing goals, our collective health, and our work to close inequities across all facets of city life,” he continued. “I offer my assistance in working with the State as well as the incoming Biden-Harris administration to find solutions that do not involve inequitable service cuts.”

The MBTA Advisory Board concluded Thursday that the MBTA overestimated its budget deficit and could erase its argument for a controversial package of service cuts by using a less conservative outlook.

Walsh will be joined by A Better City President and CEO Rick Dimino, Mike Vartabedian of the Machinists Union District 15, Community Labor United Co-Executive Director Lee Matsueda, and Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 President Jim Evers at 9:15 a.m.

The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board, which meets on Monday, plans to vote on the service cuts package on Dec. 14.

