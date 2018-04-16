LINDENHURST, NY (WHDH) — Police in Long Island made a disturbing discovery after a school received a threatening call.

Officials said the threatening message left at the school prompted the search of 32-year-old Robert Csak’s home, where officers found 19 firearms, a silencer, more than 200 high-capacity magazines, a Tommy gun, night vision goggles, bulletproof vests, gas masks, knives, asps and a bump stock, police said.

Csak faces multiple weapons charges.

