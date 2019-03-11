Threatening message prompts early dismissal at Haverhill high school

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School were dismissed early Monday after a threatening message was found inside on the school’s bathrooms, officials said.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said staffers were alerted Monday morning to a threatening message found in the boy’s bathroom. As a result, students were dismissed at noon “out of an abundance of caution, thou school leaders have no reason to believe there is any imminent danger to students or staff.”

Lynch said the early dismissal will better enable Haverhill and state police to investigate the threatening message.

