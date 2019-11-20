Threatening note found in bathroom at Everett school

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a threatening note was found in a student bathroom at Everett high school Wednesday morning.

School officials were made aware of a threat against the school posted in the bathroom, according to a release issued by the district.

“This posting is very concerning and our first and foremost priority is to ensure the safety of every child,” the release read in part.

At this time, it is not known when the threat was written.

Police have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

The threat is not considered to be credible.

