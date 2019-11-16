Threatening note found in boys bathroom at Wrentham school

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a threatening note was found in the boys’ bathroom at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham on Friday.

High school officials were made aware of a non-specific threat written on a crumpled piece of paper and stuffed behind a toilet around 6:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Superintendent Paul Zinni.

The note did contain threatening and vulgar language along with negative references toward the school’s wrestling team and its members.

At this time, it is not known when the threat was written.

Police have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121 or report it to King Philip High School administration at 508-520-7991.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)