Threatening note found in boys bathroom at Wrentham school

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a threatening note was found in the boys’ bathroom at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham Wednesday.

High school officials were made aware of a non-specific threat written on a urinal Wednesday afternoon, according to Wrentham police.

Police were immediately notified and responded and believe the threat is not credible.

School was dismissed in a normal fashion.

At this time, it is not known when the threat was written.

“Student safety is a top priority for our school district and threats of any kind will be taken extremely seriously,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.

