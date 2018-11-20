Threatening note prompts lockdown at Rehoboth middle school

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) -

A middle school in Rehoboth was locked down on Tuesday after a threatening note was found at the school.

Police responding to Dorothy L. Bethwith Middle School about 12:45 p.m. spoke with school officials who reported finding an anonymous note scribbled on school property “indicating the possible use of a firearm.”

With the aide of K-9 units, police thoroughly searched the school, didn’t find any dangerous items, determined the threat wasn’t credible.

Rehoboth police say the detective unit will follow up on the incident.

