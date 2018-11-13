BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are stepping up patrols after threatening phone calls were allegedly directed to two separate gay bars in the city.

Owner of dbar in Dorchester, Brian Piccini, says his bar received a threatening and bigoted phone call Friday night.

“My manager felt he was crazy on the phone and felt threatened,” he said. “He called 911 like he’s trained to do and feel it was the right decision for the safety and security of everyone around.”

The second threatening phone call was reportedly made to The Alley in downtown Boston.

The manager told officers that the caller threatened to shoot the place.

Boston police are investigating both alleged threats and whether they are related.

“We don’t take any threats lightly,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “Everybody should be able to enjoy any establishment that they wish to go into in the City of Boston. Whether it’s The Alley or dbar, you should be able to enjoy yourself peacefully.”

Even after the threats were made, the bars stood together, choosing to live a life of unity and not fear.

Piccini released a statement that read in part: “We will continue to show our defiance towards intolerance by not giving into threats by standing united at dbar.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)