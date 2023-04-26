MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Medway High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after school officials said threats were received, prompting a police investigation.

In an announcement to the community, Medway Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Armand Pires stated that while all students and staff at the high school were safe, the facility was locked down.

“We know that this is unsettling and promise that we will keep you apprised,” Pires said. “Our student and staff safety is our primary concern.”

Pires’s announcement also stated that “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for a full investigation,” all afterschool activities, including athletics, were canceled.

School and police officials shared additional information around 5 p.m., saying the high school had “received two phone calls from an individual indicating threats to student safety” around 1 p.m.

Police do not believe the threats are credible.

Officials said the school was determined to be safe around 3 p.m., allowing students to be dismissed after a brief dismissal delay.

Officials said classes will proceeds as scheduled on Thursday after this incident. Though they said there is no indication of any ongoing threat, officials said there will be an additional police presence at Medway High School.

This incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

