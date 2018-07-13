Three arrested on drug charges after Greenfield traffic stop

Heroin and paraphernalia were discovered after a traffic stop in Greenfield. Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Police

Three people are facing drug charges after state police officers conducting a motor vehicle stop found 66 grams of heroin Friday, police say.

Neil Snow, 35, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Karrie Lowrey, 37, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Damon Clopton, 22, of Bronx, N.Y., will be charged with trafficking Class A and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to a press release issued Friday by the Massachusetts State Police.

Officers pulled over a 2006 Volkswagen Passat about 12:45 a.m. on Route 91 northbound by Exit 26 in Greenfield for a motor vehicle violation.

An investigation and subsequent search of the vehicle and driver revealed the heroin, along with narcotics paraphernalia, police say.

All three are expected to be arraigned today in Greenfield District Court.

