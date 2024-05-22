BOSTON (WHDH) - Three boys were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed outside of the Andrew MBTA station in South Boston Wednesday afternoon, police said.

SKY7-HD spotted several police officers on the scene and crime scene tape around the station just before 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said a fight broke out between several teenagers, spilling out of a nearby convenience store and into the MBTA stop.

One of the boys was seen on security footage walking into a nearby liquor store after the incident. As he gets closer to the camera, blood is visible on the front and back of his left shoulder as he doubles over in pain and asks the store clerk to call 911.

“There was a lot of screaming and yelling and jumping on this other kid’s head, and stomping on him. And I saw another kid going into an ambulance that had been stabbed,” one witness said.

She said she saw a group gang up on one boy.

“I was screaming, I was afraid as a mother, as a mom, as a human being. There were so many people on one little person,” she said. “The size of his body, he was not a very big, built person, to have that many people all at the same time, it’s insane to me.”

Red Line trains temporarily bypassed the station at the request of MBTA Transit Police, according to an X post from the MBTA at 4:19 p.m.

Red Line: Trains are temporarily bypassing Andrew station at the request of transit police. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 22, 2024

As of 4:28 p.m., trains had resumed service to Andrew, according to a second MBTA X post.

Red Line Update: Trains have resumed service to Andrew Station. https://t.co/IbB7qKSkkV — MBTA (@MBTA) May 22, 2024

Police searched the scene with a dog and taped off a city bus before it was driven away.

Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7News the incident was under investigation.

Neighbors said they have a meeting Thursday with city officials to talk about violence in the area.

No other information was immediately available as of 9 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

