CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three cars were involved in a crash in Concord Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted the cars in the left lane of Route 2 East at Walden Street. The trunk of one car looked smashed and the hood of another car also looked damaged.

The left lane was closed as Massachusetts State Police and emergency crews assessed the scene and the cars were towed away.

In #Concord, left lane closed on Route 2 eastbound due to crash at Walden Street. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 5, 2024

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)