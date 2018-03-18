Three dead, three jump from burning apartment building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Three people are dead and three others jumped from a burning apartment building in Springfield according to officials.

Fire crews responded to the 2-alarm fire, located at 49 Belmont Avenue, on around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said a child, a man and a woman jumped from a window into the bushes below. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Three others, two children and an adult, were found dead inside the apartment building.

Springfield fire estimates about $150,000 in damages at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 7News for updates.

