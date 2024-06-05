BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a three-alarm house fire in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

At around 2:45 p.m., fire crews responded to 258 Normandy St. for heavy smoke and fire in a 2-and-a-half-story home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At approximately 2:45 heavy smoke and fire in an occupied 2 and 1/2 story building at 258 Normandy st. A second alarm has been the fire has burned through the roof pic.twitter.com/Jq1S9Q9ALu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 5, 2024

Flames shot up through the roof, and the department said a firefighter became trapped on top of the building. That firefighter was rescued and was able to leave the roof by ladder, Boston Fire said.

A May Day was ordered for a member that was temporarily trapped on the roof, as the fire roared thru that roof in multiple locations. The member was able to exit safety over the arial ladder.This is now a 3rd alarm. pic.twitter.com/m0hMfChW0s — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 5, 2024

At 3:32 p.m., the fire department posted on X that the fire had been knocked down and that crews were checking to see if any fire remained.

Fires knocked down at Normandy 3 alarm fire. Companies are overhauling and rehabbing pic.twitter.com/TNvXH3FGNQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 5, 2024

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital due to heat-related injuries, the fire department said.

Officials believe the blaze began on the second floor of the home, and that a potential hoarding situation made it more difficult for crews to get inside.

“We had to move very slowly because of the hoarding condition. We were going inch to inch basically, removing debris, hitting some fire,” said Boston Fire Deputy Chief Brian Tully.

One woman lives in the home and escaped the fire on her own, fire officials said. She refused to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

