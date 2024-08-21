DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued from vehicles and taken to the hospital after a crash in Duxbury Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash took place on the southbound side of Route 3, between Exits 22 and 27, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

Flying over the scene, SKY7-HD captured video of a pickup truck lodged in the woods right off the highway.

Three people were trapped and were extricated by first responders, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were in each vehicle.

Emergency crews from Duxbury, Pembroke, and Marshfield took the three injured to the hospital, the department said.

Drivers were asked to avoid Route 3 South.

No additional information was immediately available.

