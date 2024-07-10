BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating after a shooting at the Montello Commuter Rail station early Wednesday morning left three hospitalized, two in critical condition.

According to police, at least two dozen people were in the parking lot when shots rang out after 3 a.m. A black Jeep was seen leaving the area “moments later”.

“Two victims, one male and one female, were dropped off at the hospital, while an ambulance transported a third male victim to another medical facility,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0234.

