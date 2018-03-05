3 injured in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - State Police say three people have been injured in a crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton.
According to the department’s Twitter account, the crash happened on the Pike eastbound.
One person involved in the crash was trapped in the vehicle and a medical helicopter was called to the scene.
Traffic was significantly impacted as the left and center lanes were impacted by the crash, and traffic on both sides was briefly stopped for the arrival of the medical helicopter.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.
