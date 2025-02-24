ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say three children fell through the ice at Lee’s Pond in Attleboro on Monday.

A fire department spokesperson says the three middle school aged children were with an adult when the ice gave way and they fell in.

The water was around three feet deep and the adult was able to get them out before first responders arrived.

Officials say everyone involved is okay.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)