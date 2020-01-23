Three male juveniles arrested after police recover loaded gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three juveniles were arrested after police say two were found in possession of a gun on Wednesday in Dorchester.

Officers responding to person with a gun on Washington Street just after 9:45 a.m. found three males walking in the street and performed a pat and frisk on all of the juveniles, police said.

A loaded firearm with one round in the chamber was immediately recovered, along with a Boston Bluebike which had been reported stolen, police said.

Six rounds were found in the magazine and a loose round fell to the ground, according to police.

Two of the males, a 17-year-old from Braintree and a 15-year-old from Providence, were arrested for unlawful possession with a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit, police said.

A 14-year-old from Dorchester was charged with delinquent to wit and buying and receiving stolen property, according to police.

All three males will be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

