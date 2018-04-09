Three N.H. residents charged following apparent fatal overdose

(Left to right) Jessica Cain, Daniel Cain, and Robert Scadding. (Courtesy Manchester Police Department.)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three New Hampshire residents were arrested last week following an apparent fatal overdose, police said.

Jessica Cain, 33, of Manchester, Daniel Cain, 36, of Exeter, and Robert Scadding, 30, of Exeter were arrested Friday by officers investigating an apparent fatal overdose in Merrimack. The victim, Allen Bartlett, 26, of Manchester, was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot, police said.

As part of an investigation into Bartlett’s death, officers executed search warrants at two nearby hotels, where they recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and heroin, police said.

On Friday, Scadding and Jessica and Daniel Cain, who were targets of the investigation, were arrested following a traffic stop.

Jessica Cain was charged with selling heroin and fentanyl, falsifying physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Daniel Cain was charged with criminal liability to the sale of a narcotic, and possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Scadding was charged with possessing heroin.

