GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing charges after a police pursuit came to a crashing end near the Rowley/Georgetown line Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

State police said the chase started on I-95 North in Boxford around 2:30 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger that “seemed to be trying to race other vehicles.”

Police said the trooper lost sight of the speeding car after roughly three minutes. Soon though, police said they received reports of a crash on the I-95 ramp to Route 133 in Georgetown.

State police said troopers arriving at the crash scene found the damaged Charger abandoned in a nearby wooded area.

A search got underway and continued until police said Georgetown authorities received a call from a resident “reporting people in the woods behind their home” near 3:20 p.m.

Police said authorities converged on the scene and detained three people.

While the police response continued Tuesday, SKY7-HD flying over the scene spotted the vehicle that went off the road. The car could be seen wedged in the trees and law enforcement crews were spotted still in the area.

Close to the crash site, members of one family said they were the ones who alerted police after finding the suspects near their home.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Colleen Cooper said she had already read on social media that police were pursuing a car which would not stop.

“I was in my bed and my mom made a joke about people coming or people running through the woods and I was like ‘It’s fine, I’m just doing to stay in bed,’” said Colleen’s daughter, Camden.

“Then, she was in the laundry room on the other side of our house and saw them and screamed for my father and called the cops immediately and they got arrested right on our driveway,” Camden continued.

Colleen’s husband called police, who were soon seen in home security video at the top of the Coopers’ driveway with guns drawn.

“It was crazy,” Camden said. “I came out while they were on the floor getting arrested.”

“A great way to start 2024,” Camden added. “Super crazy. Nothing happens in Georgetown.”

The car that was involved in this incident had been towed away from the scene as of around 6 p.m.

The scene was clear and the police investigation was ongoing.

In their latest update, state police said the Dodge Charger was the only vehicle involved in the eventual crash. There were no reported injuries.

Police identified the driver as Gregory Marmolejo, 21, of Lynn and said he will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges including street racing, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The two passengers were identified as Abel Severino Reyes, 20 and David Garcia, 21. Both are also slated to appear in Haverhill District Court to face charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)