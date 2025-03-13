NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say three employees at a New Bedford car wash were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Tuesday.

Federal officials have not said why the employees were arrested.

The owner of the car wash says the arrests left customers shaken up.

“They know these guys; they’ve been around for so long,” said owner Randal Stykowski. ” We’ve had the same customer base for that same amount of time. And they were actually crying for them, for their families.”

The owner says the employees are from Guatemala and have worked there for over a decade through a third-party temp. agency.

New Bedford police and the mayor’s office both say they were not aware these arrests were going to be made.

