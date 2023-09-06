LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said they detained three juvenile suspects after responding to a reported armed robbery in Lynn Tuesday afternoon.

Two teen males told police they were approached by a group of males around 3 p.m. on Fayette Street. One of the teens was assaulted with a machete and sustained a non-life threatening injury to his back The group of perpetrators also took his backpack.

The teenager told 7News he was the victim of the crime. He said he was walking home from school when a group of people approached him, shoved and stabbed him with a machete. A neighbor pulled over to help.

“There’s a whole bunch of kids having a commotion. I pull over, I said hey you guy okay. He’s holding his back,” neighbor John Tom said. “He was like, ‘No, I was just jumped and stabbed with a machete and they stole my bag.’”

A short time later, officials said, three juvenile males were apprehended in connection to the robbery.

Around 3 p.m., there were multiple police cruisers as well as officers searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area of the attack.

