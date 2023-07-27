DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were pulled from the ocean in Dennis and transported to the hospital in “various stages of medical distress” on Thursday, police said.

Around 3 p.m., officials reported to Mayflower Beach where one female victim was identified as a possible drowning victim. When crews arrived at the beach, a total of three female victims were out of the water.

No other information was immediately available.

