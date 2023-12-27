LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Lynn Tuesday night, police said.

Lynn police in a statement said officers first responded to the area of 39 State Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police said emergency crews soon located, treated and transported the victims.

Lynn police said their investigation was active and ongoing as of around 10 p.m. and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 781-595-2000.

Police did not share any additional information.

A large police presence continued in the area past 11 p.m., though, with roughly 12 police cruisers seen in the Lynn Marketplace.

Debris was visible on the ground outside a Pizza Hut location in the plaza with the listed address of 39 State Street. The store’s windows were also shattered.

Police had the area taped off and were spotted taking pictures of the scene.

Investigators appeared to also be interested in a Lexus SUV parked in the area, with officers seen shining lights inside the vehicle. The SUV appeared to have bullet holes in its back window.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)