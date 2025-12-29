WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were shot Monday morning near Grand and Camp streets in Worcester.

Upon arrival, police say they found two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital.

Later, a third victim with gunshot wounds later arrived at the hospital.

Officials say the shooting is believed to be an isolated event.

Police say all three victims are expected to survive. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637.

