MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford Fire Department said three people were stuck in elevators due to a widespread power outage in Medford.

There were two incidents of people trapped in elevators, according to Deputy Chief Bill Young.

Crews worked to get a man and a woman trapped in an elevator on the 5th floor in an apartment at 3920 Mystic Parkway.

One person was trapped in an elevator on the first floor of a hotel at 116 Riverside. Crews were working to get them out when the power came back on and the doors opened.

Young said both incidents were due to power failures.

There were no injuries.

