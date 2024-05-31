PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued after a vehicle driving on Route 3 in Plymouth rolled down an embankment and into a river Friday, officials said.

The car was driving southbound when it went off the left side of the roadway, landing upside down in the Eel River, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews rescued the driver and two passengers who were trapped in the vehicle, police said.

The driver and a child passenger were slated to be flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries Friday evening.

SKY7-HD spotted a severely damaged white car in the water around 6:30 p.m.

MassDOT assisted with traffic, as the left travel lane was closed for recovery of the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available as of 6:30 p.m.

