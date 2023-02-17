BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three residents were able to escape unharmed after a fire burned through their home in Brockton Friday morning.

Crews responding to the home at 107 Tribou Street around 7 a.m. found the second-floor of the building engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

A photo shared by the Brockton Fire Department shows flames and heavy smoke extending into the third floor and through the roof.

Brockton Firefighters on scene at 107 Tribou St. at a second alarm fire pic.twitter.com/HvgugfKejg — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 17, 2023

By 8 a.m., fire officials said most of the flames had been put out.

Building owner Freddie Johnson told 7NEWS he was the one who called 911 after seeing smoke. He said several other residents lived in the building and that he believed they all got out safely, though the owner said he was not able to rescue his cats.

Fire officials later confirmed that all three people who were inside when the fire started were unharmed. A fourth resident was not home at the time of the blaze.

During the response on Friday, authorities said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officials later determined through a preliminary investigation that the fire may have been caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They noted the home was considered a total loss and will need to be torn down.

