Shootings in Roxbury, Mattapan leave several people injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a series of shootings in Roxbury and Mattapan overnight, leaving a total of four suffering from serious injuries and a fifth injured after being shot in the hand.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to Copeland Street in Roxbury for a report of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, police say they found three people in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth was grazed by a bullet.

One was shot in the hand, and three others were shot in the upper body suffering from critical injuries.

Commissioner William Evans was at the scene to respond to the outbreak of violence.

“A lot of shots fired here,” he said. “We’ve had issues on Copeland Street before. In the last year there was a man holding his little baby…it looks like there was a party and some type of argument where people knew each other and shots rang out.”

The commissioner said those at the scene were not cooperative.

At around the same time, police responded to a shooting at a Burger King in Mattapan where a man suffered critical injuries.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)