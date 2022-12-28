BOSTON (WHDH) - Three suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Roxbury.

Police say they received a tip just before 4 a.m. Tuesday that someone was stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car in the area of 15 Devon Street.

During the incident, investigators say one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout,’ and the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.

A short time later, Massachusetts State Police Troopers stopped a vehicle matching the given description near 158 Geneva Avenue and found four catalytic converters along with other evidence in the rear of the vehicle. Boston Police then arrived on scene and placed all three suspects in custody without incident.

Joshua LeBeau, 26, Isaac Cohen, 24, and Blaze Miranda, 22, will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of receiving stolen property (over $1200), malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools.

Miranda was also found to be wanted on an extraditable warrant sought out of Cranston, RI for possessing stolen parts.

