DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told 7NEWS.

According to Boston police, officers were called to Dakota Street shortly before midnight after an apparent altercation after the party. The gun shot victims, a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were congregating in the street when shots were fired according to police.

Dakota Street was closed off for much of the night while officers and police canines occupied the street.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

