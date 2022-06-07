ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teens from ages 12 to 14 will soon face criminal charges in connection with a six- or seven-alarm Orange fire that required the response of over 20 local fire departments to put out.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” said Chief James Young. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

The teens were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by state and local officials. They will not be identified due to their age. All three teens will be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges. An arraignment date has not been set.

The fire was first reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames at a vacant mill building and three others in the area. The response from over 20 regional fire departments was equivalent to a six- or seven-alarm fire, Chief Young said. The state’s Fire Mobilization Plan was activated, bringing in two statewide task forces to assist area departments at the scene.

Crews worked through the day and night to contain the fire, extinguish it, and chase hotspots. Two people reported injuries that were treated at the scene but did not require medical transport. No one was displaced from the blaze.

The state fire marshal noted that juvenile fire-setting contributes to dozens of fires each year in Massachusetts. About half these fires are started using smoking materials like matches and lighters. Officials urge family members to keep these materials away from young people.

