Three vehicle crash on I-95N sends multiple people to hospital

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - MA State Police said a multi-vehicle crash on I-95N on Saturday night sent multiple people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.n. in Lexington.

One of the three people involved had life-threatening injuries.

Police said one vehicle went over the guard rail.

There is no information on what caused the crash.

Officials have not given any updates on the current condition of the three people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

