Three workers injured in chemical explosion at Taunton plant

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton fire officials have declared a hazmat incident after three workers were injured in a chemical explosion early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they responded to IQE, a semiconductor company located on John Hancock Road, at around 12:25 a.m. following a report of an explosion.

Responding fire crews found three workers who suffered from flash burns to their faces and hands. They were also informed that hazardous materials may have been released into the air.

First responders requested a Tier 2 hazardous materials response. They later determined the materials involved in the explosion were compressed hydrogen and arsine. There was reportedly no release of the materials into the environment.

The injured workers were transported to Morton Hospital. They have since been released. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured in the response.

