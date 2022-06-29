LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were rescued from the roof of a Lowell apartment building that caught fire Tuesday, officials said.

The three men were working on the roof of a Broadway apartment when it caught fire, but they made it out safely and no one else was hurt, firefighters said.

“The whole front roof was just gone,” said Tyreese Boykins, who evacuated the building with his cat.

Witnesses say they saw the heavy smoke coming from the roof and locals almost ran into the building to help.

“Because nobody was coming, we were going to go in ourselves,” one local said.

Police urged onlookers to back away from the scene.

All of the firefighters and residents made it out of the building safely.

Officials are still investigating the blaze.

