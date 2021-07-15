WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-year-old girl was seriously injured and a 32-year-old woman sustained minor injuries in a serious rollover crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 93 in Wilmington on Thursday evening, state police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway found a 2001 BMW 325 Wagon that had hit a guard rail and flipped over onto the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.

A medical helicopter that landed on the highway flew the three-year-old child, who was ejected from the vehicle, to a Boston hospital. The woman was taken to an area hospital from the scene in an ambulance. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

A preliminary investigation shows that the adult victim was driving the BMW on I-93 southbound when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle veered to its left, hit the guard rail and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof partially in the left northbound lane.

The highway has since been reopened but traffic was still backed up in several spots.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE 3 – Child crash victim being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Adult victim, a female, being transported by ground ambulance also to a Boston hospital. https://t.co/hMXXgOcylx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021

