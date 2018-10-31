Thrown beer slightly damages World Series trophy

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s euphoric street party celebrating the city’s fourth World Series title in 15 years is winding down.

Security was heavy for Wednesday’s duck boat parade carrying the victorious Red Sox through downtown. Police reported no arrests or incidents, but a fan reportedly tossed a full can of beer at one of the boats, and it struck and slightly damaged a World Series trophy.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans skipped school and work to cheer for the team, giving this year’s Halloween a special flavor on a crisp autumn day. Many wore Red Sox gear instead of Halloween costumes.

The Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday to bring another championship home.

