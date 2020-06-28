Thunderstorm launches tree into Brookline building

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sunday’s storms sent a tree smashing through a Brookline apartment building, shattering a window and surprising the resident inside.

“I was about 10 feet away, sitting on the sofa, and then I heard a big crack and a crash, and there was the branch right there in my room,” said Rachel Carlson. “All the other tenants were safe, so we’re just very fortunate.”

The thunderstorm, one of several bands of severe weather throughout the day, snapped the tree on Perry Street right at the base of the trunk.

The owner of the building, who lives in that same unit, said the damage was more expected in Florida during hurricane season.

“We have a house in Naples, Florida and we get hurricanes, but we don’t expect anything here in Brookline, it’s unbelievable,” said Jay Joshi.

