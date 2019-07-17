Thunderstorms, torrential rain expected to whack Bay State before brutal heat moves in

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to bring damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and lightning to Massachusetts on Wednesday before brutally hot temperatures take hold of the region this weekend.

With oppressive humidity in place, temperatures will soar into the 90s this afternoon, leading to the chance for storms and torrential rain, according to meteorologist Chris Lambert.

“With added water vapor to the atmosphere thanks to remnant moisture from Barry, the atmosphere is juiced to provide a lot of rain in a short amount of time,” Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

Some towns and cities could see 2-3 inches of rain and street flooding, while other areas could see less than a half-inch of precipitation.

Storms roll in after the noon hour today. Humidity has definitely increased today meaning we'll likely see tropical downpours with localized street flooding possible. Highest risk for a strong/severe storm is south of Route 2. pic.twitter.com/WN2GpF0HZ9 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 17, 2019

Showers with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder are expected to persist into Thursday morning before the heat arrives.

Temperatures will sit in the low 90s on Friday but Saturday and Sunday will bring scorching conditions.

Points along the South Shore, Boston, and up through the Merrimack Valley could see 100-degree heat on Saturday, in addition to humid air.

“Over the weekend, it’s all about the heat. The last time Boston hit 100 was July 22, 2011, with a reading of 103,” Lambert wrote. “If we get all day sun, we’ll hit 100 on Saturday.”

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will linger into Monday.

Tuesday will bring relief with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

