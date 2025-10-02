BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA risks losing its federal funding if it does not submit an action plan to the Department of Transportation by Thursday, in a push by the Trump administration to, they said, reduce crime, improve safety, and reduce fare evasion.

The Trump administration accused the MBTA’s policies toward crime of endangering passengers and workers.

In a letter to the MBTA, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited the incident when a woman was shoved off a bus in Roxbury last month, a man who took off his belt and started swinging it at riders, and what he called a “homelessness and safety problem” at South Station.

MBTA CEO Phillip Eng said last week that the organization is preparing a response to the DOT.

