Thursday night storm slated to drop snow across much of region

(WHDH) — The first snowstorm of the season is upon us, with much of the region expected to see anywhere from a light dusting to a few inches of snow this week.

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says a storm overnight Thursday into Friday could bring as many as 5 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, while other parts of the region may see a few flakes but mainly rain.

The storm is scheduled to arrive around 9-10 p.m. on Thursday. Areas along the coast will see the storm change quickly over to rain. Inland, a slower changeover will drop about an inch of snow along the I-95 corridor, with areas west of 495 seeing 1-3 inches of snow.

In the Fitchburg area and areas north of Worcester as well as in southwestern areas of New Hampshire, 3-5 inches could be seen. The same is true for areas in Western Massachusetts.

The slower changeover will also bring sleet and freezing rain overnight before eventually changing over to rain.

