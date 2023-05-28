BOSTON (WHDH) - With warmer weather here in Massachusetts, people are ready to get outside. But that also means it’s time for ticks.

Ticks are small spider-like creatures that can burrow into the skin and transmit bacteria that can lead to Lyme disease.

We spoke to Dr. Daniel Solomon, an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“The only way you can get Lyme disease is through a tick bite,” he said. “Lyme disease is an infection that is caused by a bacteria that is carried by ticks… if it’s not identified early, there will be a period where people feel fine but then weeks to months down the line they can experience different symptoms.”

He said if you are bitten by a tick, symptoms usually start with a bullseye rash.

“Some people have symptoms like chills, fevers, muscle aches during that period and some people just have a rash,” Solomon said. “That rash can be hidden in the dark areas of the skin, behind the knee, in the groin, under the arms, where ticks like to bite.”

Solomon said the best way to protect your kids and yourself from Lyme disease is to prevent tick bites in the first place.

“They usually crawl from the ground on grass or short bushes, and they usually get onto the body on the feet or the legs because they crawl up,” he said. “This is why we recommend wearing long pants.”

When you come home after a day of hiking or spending time outdoors, Solomon recommended doing a tick check and rinsing off your body.

“Ticks don’t bite right away and that water flushing over you can actually wash off any ticks that are still crawling on the skin,” Solomon said.

If you’ve been bitten by a tick, he said to visit a doctor within the first 72 hours to get antibiotics to help.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)