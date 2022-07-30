(CNN) — One ticket in Illinois claimed the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.28 billion during Friday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14. The night’s cash prize was an estimated $747.2 million. The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Information about the lottery winner or where in Illinois the winning ticket was sold has not yet been made available Saturday morning.

The jackpot prize has been steadily increasing over at least the past few weeks as no ticket has matched all winning six numbers — which is tough. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

So far, the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018.

That’s the second-largest jackpot for any US lottery game, and it’s the world’s largest lottery prize won by just one ticket, according to Mega Millions.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion — a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The Mega Millions website on Friday night became inaccessible for several minutes after the drawing. The lottery’s jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates, according to its website.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands, where drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold online in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and DC, but the purchaser must be in that state.

