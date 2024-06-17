BOSTON (WHDH) - A Game 4 Celtics loss kept the Dallas Mavericks’ season alive Friday and sent the NBA Finals back to Boston for another potentially series-clinching Game 5.

Come Monday morning, ticket prices were soaring as fans vied for seats inside the TD Garden.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket to get in the door will cost more than $1,600. Lower level seats will cost more than $2,800.

A Game 5 win would clinch a new NBA title 16 years to the day after the Celtics won the NBA Finals on June 17, 2008.

A loss would trigger a Game 6 Dallas on Thursday night.

“This is what we all work for,” said Celtics forward Jaylen Brown over the weekend. “We are at the precipice of completing what we set out to do at the beginning of the season, so I think it’s not difficult to get everybody in that locker room on the same page right now.”

With fans expected to pack the area around TD Garden, Boston police announced they will close all of Causeway Street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the first quarter of Monday’s Game 5. Streets off Causeway Street to new Chardon Street will also be shut down.

Police said no one will be allowed to re-enter any establishments in the area after halftime.

