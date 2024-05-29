LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets to Wednesday’s decisive Game 5 in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League championship are proving tough to come by as Boston gets set to take on Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

The PWHL’s first championship series got underway on May 19, with Boston beating Minnesota at home. PWHL Minnesota won the series’ next two games, though, setting up a chance to become the PWHL’s first Walter Cup winners at home in Game 4 on Sunday.

Minnesota players thought they won the game and the series when they scored in double overtime. But the goal was called back due to goalie interference. Just over a minute later, former Northeastern star Alina Muller sent a shot into the back of the net to force Game 5.

Boston captain Hilary Knight spoke after Sunday’s Game 4 win, saying it would mean a lot to have Boston be the first team to win a PWHL championship.

“It’s been such a magical season,” she said. “…So, to be able to represent this city and title town and have a shot at the title, it would mean a lot to have this one in Boston.”

Puck drop in Game 5 is set for 7 p.m.

While the game is officially sold out, tickets are still available on the secondary market.

As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was going for $251. The most expensive tickets were selling for more than $3,100.

