(CNN) — A single ticket sold in Michigan has matched all six numbers to win the estimated $842.2 million Powerball jackpot during Monday night’s New Year’s Day drawing

It’s the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, according to Powerball.

The lucky winner ringing in the new year as a millionaire will have the option of a lump sum payment of an estimated $425.2 million, before taxes, Powerball said in a news release.

Monday’s winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball 1.

Ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $810 million, making it the tenth-largest US lottery jackpot ever won, according to Powerball.

“This was also the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992,” Powerball said in a news release.

The winning ticket was sold at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc in the city of Grand Blanc, Michigan, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The prize is the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won in Michigan, after a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January 2021, according to the state’s lottery.

The Powerball jackpot had grown after weeks with no grand prize winners.

In addition to the jackpot winner, several tickets matched the first five numbers to win big prizes on Monday.

Tickets in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland won $1 million each. Another two tickets, sold in Texas and Florida, won $2 million prizes because their tickets included the Power Play feature, according to Powerball’s website.

“What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball!” said Drew Svitko of Powerball. “In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run. Thank you to our players for making this possible! Happy New Year!”

PREVIOUS RESULTS

The last time the jackpot was won was on October 11, when a ticket from California scored a staggering $1.76 billion. The ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

So far, no one has come forward to claim their prize, and they have one year from October 11 to do so. If no one comes forward, the money will go to California public schools, according to Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the state lottery.

The overall odds of winning any prize at all are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

