It’s a problem Taylor Swift fans in New England know all too well at this point – trouble getting tickets for the singer’s “Eras Tour.”

If the slog of getting tickets for the shows themselves was not enough, now some Swifties are dealing with travel issues after discovering Commuter Rail tickets for Swift’s May 19 performance at Gillette Stadium were sold out, and that tickets for the two following shows could only be bought in-person at South Station.

❗ ❗ The @taylorswift13 tickets for Friday, May 19th are completely sold out on the mTicket app & in Boston Stations!



🔴 🎫 A limited number of tickets will remain for Saturday & Sunday at South Station ONLY! — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 5, 2023

“The @taylorswift13 tickets for Friday, May 19th are completely sold out on the mTicket app & in Boston Stations!” the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter account posted Friday morning around 10 a.m., just hours after first announcing that tickets for $20 round trips to Foxboro station were available via the mTicket app.

“A limited number of tickets will remain for Saturday & Sunday at South Station ONLY!” the tweet stated.

“It was a stressful morning, but I’m glad it worked out well,” one fan told 7NEWS, clutching what he said were the last tickets for night three of the Taylor Swift concert series at Gillette on Sunday, May 21. “We went to Back Bay first, then North Station and they were sold out, too. Finally got the last five at South Station.”

Fans voiced their ticket trouble on Twitter throughout the morning, with bad blood brewing as the Commuter Rail account replied to multiple users asking for clarifications as well as calls for the Commuter Rail to run more trains.

Replying to one account asking if more train service would be added to accommodate demand, the T responded that “at the moment, there will be no additional trains” while apologizing for the inconvenience.

Good morning, Kat! At the moment, there will be no additional trains, we are sorry for the inconvenience. We hope you still have fun at the concert! ^CW — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 5, 2023

“I live in the city, I don’t have a car, so there’s really no other way to get there besides rideshare, which would be so much money,” another fan told 7NEWS.

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on May 19-21.

Commuter Rail departure times include 4:05 p.m. from South Station, 4:10 p.m. from Back Bay and 4:30 from Dedham.

